Multiple explosion at Ernakulam’s christen prayer meet, 1 killed, several injured

Ernakulam: One person died and several others were injured after multiple blasts rocked a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kerala’s Ernakulam on Sunday morning.

According to reports, over 35 people have been injured. Today being Sunday, christen prayers were being held at the convention centre when the explosions occurred. Sunday was the last day of the three-day meeting, which started on October 27. While Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the blasts assuring of proper investigation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the CM and took stock of the situation. The Kerala police have also tightened security in the crowded places across the state.

“It’s a very very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials in Ernakulam are there. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We will get more details only after the investigation. As of now, one person has died. Some are in hospital. I will talk later after getting the details,” CM Vijayan said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a significant development a person from Kochi on Sunday surrendered to the Kerala Police taking responsibility for the bomb blast at a convention center in Kalamassery.

As per the media reports, The individual taking responsibility for the explosion surrendered at the Trissur police station. The man admitted to planting the bomb, leading to the fatality of a woman and causing injuries to 40 individuals, seven of whom are currently in critical condition.