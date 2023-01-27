Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar receives death threat, police complaint filed

Mumbai: Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashish Shelar received a death threat on Friday. The threat letter was sent to his office in Bandra. According to reports, indecent language was used in the letter against the BJP and the Shinde group. The letter was reportedly found in the office letterbox.

Shelar filed a written complaint against an unknown person at Bandra Police Station. Notably, the Mumbai BJP chief was among the 12 MLAs who were suspended who were suspended from the Maharshtra Assembly in 2021 over the alleged misbehaviour with the presiding officer. However, in January last year, the Supreme Court quashed the suspension by terming it unconstitutional and arbitrary.

The Mumbai BJP chief got the death threat days after Union Road and Transport Minister received threat calls. Gadkari’s office in Nagpur received a couple of threat calls on January 14. The threat calls made by unknown miscreants were received at the landline number of the minister’s office.