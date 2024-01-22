Mumbai police arrests 13 for clash near Mira Road

New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said there will be “zero tolerance” against anyone who tried to disturb the law and order situation in the state.

This came after two communities clashed during a vehicle rally on the outskirts of Mumbai.

A group of 10-12 people in cars and motorcycles had taken out a rally on Sunday night, chanting slogans praising Lord Ram.

The rally was taken ahead of the scheduled Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya. Another group objected to firecrackers being burst during the rally and a scuffle soon broke out between the two groups.

The police arrested several people in connection with the incident.

Fadnavis said that he took detailed information about what had occurred in Naya Nagar in Mira Bhayender. “Police were instructed to take strictest action against the culprits. 13 have been arrested so far and detailed analysis of CCTV footage is underway to identify and arrest others involved too,” Fadnavis said.

“There will be zero tolerance against anyone who tries to take the law in their own hands and attempts to disturb the law & order situation in Maharashtra,” Devendra Fadnavis said.