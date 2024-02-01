Muslim side moves HC against order allowing puja at Gyanvyapi

New Delhi: The Gyanvapi masjid committee has filed a petition in the Allahabad high court against the Varanasi district court’s order that permitted the Hindus to conduct puja in the ‘Vyas Tehkana’ or the southern basement of the Gyanvapi complex.

The order was followed by the first puja in the basement in 31 years. The Muslim side stated on Wednesday that they would seek relief from the Allahabad high court as the Varanasi district court’s order ignored some aspects.

They claimed that the Advocate Commissioner report of 2022, ASI’s report, and the verdict of 1937 supported the Muslim side, while the Hindu side failed to show any proof that puja was performed before 1993.

Muslim side lawyer Akhlaq Ahmed said, “The order has overlooked the Advocate Commissioner report of 2022, ASI’s report, and the decision of 1937, which was in our favour. The Hindu side has not placed any evidence that prayers were held before 1993. There is no such idol in the place.”

After the Varanasi Court allowed the Hindu devotees to worship inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex, the barricades of Vyas Ka Tehkhana (basement) of the mosque were opened, and daily arti and puja were performed early in the morning on Thursday. According to Vishnu Shankar Jain, the Hindu side lawyer Mangla Arti was performed at 3:30 in the morning and bhog was done at 12 pm.

“Timings for Aarti at Vyas cellar. Daily 5 aarti –Mangla- 3:30 am, Bhog- 12 pm, Apranh- 4 pm, Sanykaal- 7 pm, Shayan- 10:30 pm. 2 done so far,” Jain said in a post on X. The court had asked the district administration to make the necessary arrangements within the next seven days.

This comes as Varanasi court on Wednesday allowed Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana’ area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The Vyas family member said that he along with priests performed puja in the basement in the presence of district officials.

“At the time of the puja, five priests of the (Kashi Vishwanath) temple trust, members of the Vyas family, Varanasi DM and Commissioner were present there,” he told ANI.

The mosque has four ‘tahkhanas’ (cellars) in the basement, of which one is still in the possession of the Vyas family, who used to live there. Vyas had petitioned that, as a hereditary pujari, he be allowed to enter the tahkhana and resume pooja.