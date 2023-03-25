‘My name is not Savarkar; Gandhi never apologises’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: In his first press conference after a Surat court judgement in a 2019 defamation case and his subsequent disqualification as an MP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that he was not scared of anyone and that he will keep doing his job even if he is permanently disqualified me.

“I am here to defend the democratic voice of people of India. Will continue to do that, I am not scared of anyone,” he said, adding that for the ruling government, the country is Gautam Adani and Adani is the country.

Addressing a mediapersons, the Congress leader said, “This is the whole drama that is been orchestrated to defend Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the simple question- Who’s Rs 20,000 crore went to Gautam Adani’s shell companies? I am not scared of these threats, disqualifications or prison sentences,” he said.

“I have said many times before that democracy is being attacked in the country. We are seeing examples of this each day. I asked questions in the Parliament regarding the relationship between PM Modi and Adani,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi also said that his name is not Savarkar but Gandhi, adding that Gandhi never “offers apology”.

“The Prime Minister is scared of my next speech on Adani, and I have seen it in his eyes. That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification,” he said.

Gandhi further said that he is not interested in anything but the truth and that his job is to defend the democratic nature of the country and voice of the poor people of the country.

“I only speak the truth, it is my work and I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested. This country has given me everything and that is why I do this,” he said.

“My job is to defend the democratic nature of the country which means defending the institutions of the country, defending the voice of the poor people of the country and telling people the truth about people like Adani who are exploiting the relationship they have with the Prime Minister,” he added

Defending his “why all thieves have Modi surname” remarks, he said he has always talked about brotherhood and the entire issue is not about OBCs. He also thanked all opposition parties for extending support to him, saying “all of us will work together.”

“Opposition will benefit the most from govt’s panic reaction,” the Congress leader said on his disqualification as an MP from Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi further said that he will keep questioning the relationship between Prime Minister Modi and business magnate Gautam Adani.

“My speech made in Parliament was expunged, and later I wrote a detailed reply to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Some ministers lied about me, that I sought help from foreign powers. But there is no such thing I have done…I had asked only one question on Adani… I will continue to ask questions and fight for democracy in India,” he said.