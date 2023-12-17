Navjot Sidhu claims drugs sold in Punjab jails; To quit politics if proven wrong

New Delhi: Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday alleged that drugs were being sold inside the jails in the state. He added that if his claims are proven wrong, he would leave politics.

The Congress leader slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for not taking action and said, “Law and order, drug mafia, jail. The High Court asked for a policy within a week. CM Bhagwant Mann is the Jail Minister. What did he do? Drug tablets are being sold inside the jails. If I am proved a liar, I will leave politics.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu had spent 10 months in jail after the Supreme Court sentenced him to one-year rigorous imprisonment in connection with a road rage case from 1988. A resident of Patiala, Gurnam Singh, had died in the incident.

However, he was released before the end of his jail term due to his good conduct during his imprisonment.

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s allegations about the sale of drugs inside jails came just days after the Punjab and Haryana high court asked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file a status report on the details of people suffering from drug addiction in the two states.

Sidhu also slammed the AAP government in Punjab over rising debt and the law and order situation. He alleged that the state government was not using central funds for the assigned purposes, due to which the Union government withheld funds worth Rs 8,000 crore for Punjab.

The Congress leader added that the state government does not have funds even to contribute its 40 per cent share in a central scheme.