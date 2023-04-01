Navjot Singh Sidhu released from Patiala Central Jail

Patiala: Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday was released from Patiala central jail after about 10 months. Congress supporters gathered outside the jail to accord the 59-year-old former cricketer a grand welcome. Dhols were also being played outside the jail.

Notably, Sidhi was released almost two months before the completion of a one-year sentence in a road rage case. Several posters and hoardings of the Punjab Congress leader were also put at several places in Patiala city.

After coming out of the jail, Sidhu targeted the BJP-led central government. “There is no such thing as democracy right now. Conspiracy to bring President’s Rule in Punjab. Minorities being targeted. If you try to weaken Punjab, you will become weak,” the Congress leader stated.

Sidhu lauded the senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. he said, “Whenever a dictatorship came to this country a revolution has also come and this time, the name of that revolution is Rahul Gandhi. He will rattle the government.”

Notably, Sidhu’s release was reportedly delayed due to the presence of media and crowds.

Earlier, speaking to reports, the Congress leader’s son Karan Sidhu said, “I am suspecting that they are delaying his release due to the presence of media and crowds here. Jail authorities have assured me that he will be released today. They had said that he will be released at noon, but it’s late now.”

Sidhu was jailed on May 20 last year after he was sentenced to one-year-long rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in the 1988 road rage case. Notably, the case is related to the death of 65-year-old Gurnam Singh.