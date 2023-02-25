Naxals kill Army jawan in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

Kanker: An Army jawan was shot dead by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker area on Saturday. The Naxalites shot dead the Army jawan when the latter had gone to chicken market in Useli.

The Army jawan hails from Chhattisgarh and had come home a few days ago on leave.

The deceased has been identified as Motiram Aanchala, a resident of Bade Tevda. Te case has been filed in Amabeda police station area.

It may be noted that six jawans have been killed by Maoists this week.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan were killed earlier this week and three District Reserve Guard (DRG) security personnel, including an assistant sub inspector, were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma on Saturday.

The DRG jawans lost their lives in an encounter that took place between Jagargunda and Kunded under Jagargunda police station today morning.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police (IG) P Sundarraj informed that the deceased DRG security personnel were identified as ASI Ramuram Nag, assistant constable Kunjam Joga and Sainik Vanjam Bheema.

Giving details of the encounter, the top cop said, “a team of DRG was out on a combing operation and when they reached Jagargunda and Kunded, the Naxals opened firing.”