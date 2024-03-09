NCB arrests Tamil film producer linked to Rs 2,000-crore drug racket

New Delhi: Tamil film producer Jaffar Sadiq, allegedly linked to a Rs 2,000-crore drugs bust, was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell and Narcotics Control Board (NCB) on Saturday.

NCB said it is believed that Sadiq was operating a drug syndicate which sent 45 consignments over the past three years to various countries, containing approximately 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine.

NCB further claimed that Sadiq has revealed he has earned a huge amount of money from his illicit drug trafficking operations and invested the same in legit businesses in industries like film, construction, hospitality, et al.

Earlier, three people were arrested and a large amount of chemicals used to make narcotics was seized in Delhi as part of a joint operation conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Delhi Police’s Special Cell to bust an international drug trafficking network.

The Delhi Police along with NCB have been searching for Sadiq for over two weeks now.

The three accused persons were arrested in Delhi and 50 kg of pseudoephedrine was seized from their possession.

Trafficking of drugs was carried out via air and sea cargo hidden in food products like health mix powder and desiccated coconut.

The NCB is cooperating with authorities in New Zealand and Australia after information was received from the New Zealand Customs and Australian police that large quantities of pseudoephedrine were being sent to the two countries.