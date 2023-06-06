NCB busts drug trafficking network, recovers LSD worth thousands of crores

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday busted a pan-India drug trafficking network operating on the darknet and seized 15,000 blots of LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide — a synthetic chemical-based hallucinogenic drug — in the biggest seizure by the agency in a single operation in the last two decades. Six people were arrested in connection with the matter.

NCB deputy director general (DG) Gyaneshwar Singh said the commercial quantity of the LSD was 0.1 gram and the drug consignment which was seized was two-and-a-half thousand times more than the commercial quantity.

“We have arrested six people in two cases and seized 15,000 blots of LSD drug, which is 2.5 thousand more than the commercial quantity. The commercial quantity of this drug is 0.1 gram. It’s a synthetic drug and is very dangerous. It’s the biggest seizure in the last two decades,” Singh said.

The NCB official said the drug network was spread across countries like Poland, the Netherlands, and the United States and some Indian states, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR.

“We seized 2.5 kilograms of marijuana, Rs 4.65 lakh and Rs 20 lakhs deposited in bank accounts,” Singh said.

“The drug used to be imported to India from Poland, the Netherlands, and the United States. The drug trafficking network was active on the darknet and payment was done through cryptocurrency,” he said.

He said LSD is odourless and tasteless and is difficult to detect as it can be transported with the help of books. He expressed concern that the drug is becoming popular among youngsters in the country.