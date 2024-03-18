NDA finalises seat share in Bihar: BJP to contest on 17, JDU on 16 seats

New Delhi: NDA announced the seat-sharing in Bihar on Monday where Bhartiya Janta party (BJP) to contest 17 Lok Sabha seats, Janata Dal (JDU) to content 16 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) to content 5 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on one seat each.

After the Announcement of Bihar seat sharing, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde informed that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) to contest 5 seats from Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui. The Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha respectively contest from the Gaya and Karakat seats.

The state deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said that Everyone will contest the elections unitedly. He further added that the seats have been finalised now the list of candidates will also be declared soon.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, on Saturday announced that Lok Sabha elections would be held in seven phases, beginning from April 19. According to the CEC, three states – Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal – will vote in all seven phases.

The CEC also announced the dates for polls for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which will be held in 7 phases starting from April 19. Phase 1 voting will be held on April 19, Phase 2 voting will be held on April 26, Phase 3 voting will be held on May 7, Phase 4 voting will be held on May 13, Phase 5 voting will be on May 20, Phase 6 voting will take place on May 25 and Phase 7 voting will be held on June 1. Counting of votes will be held on 4 June.

Meanwhile, the Opposition alliance INDIA is yet to announce the seat sharing in Bihar, The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that they are engaged in the discussions on seat-sharing with the Congress and Left parties and soon they will make the announcement.