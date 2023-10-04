Neeraj Chopra wins Gold, Kishore Jena bags silver in javelin

New Delhi: In a sensational javelin final that was dominated by two Indians, Neeraj Chopra defended his javelin crown at the Asian Games while emerging star Kishore Jena won silver.

The national stadium in Hangzhou witnessed India’s incredible rise in the sport as Neeraj and Jena battled for Gold and Silver in the 12-man field, a day after Annu Rani won the women’s javelin Gold medal.

Kishore Jena, who impressed in the men’s javelin event in his maiden World Championships appearance earlier this year, gave the Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra a scare in the final on Wednesday, October 4.

Both Neeraj and Kishore were subject to stress at the start of the men’s javelin final due to technical failures. Neeraj’s first throw was scratched off due to technical reasons that led to a huge delay. Kishore Jena’s second throw was wrongly called foul before it was given the white flag. However, both the stars overcame the early setbacks to finish on the podium.

It was Kishore who was leading the men’s javelin final at the halfway mark as he notched up his personal best of 86.77m. He bettered it later with a throw of 87.54m. Jena was thrilled and so was Neeraj, who was cheering on for his teammate from the side. It was a heartwarming moment as the Olympic champion has always talked up his fellow athletes and he was genuinely happy to see Jena record his personal best at the biggest stage of his nascent career.

However, Neeraj Chopra did not lose sight of the job in hand. He defended his Asian Games crown with a sensational throw of 88,88m, his season best.