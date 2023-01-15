Nepal plane crash: All 72 passengers onboard ill-fated aircraft feared dead

New Delhi: A Yeti Airlines operated ATR-72 aircraft carrying 72 passengers crashed while landing at the Pokhara International Airport on Sunday. All the passengers and crew are feared dead.

The Kathmandu-Pokhara flight was carrying 72 people onboard, with 68 passengers, including 53 Nepalis, 5 Indians, 4 Russians, 1 Irish, 2 Koreans, 1 Argentinian and a French national.

Of these, 68 bodies have been recovered, while authorities have confirmed there are no survivors.

This is the first major aviation disaster on 2023, and hopefully the last. There have been many fatal crashes in the history of the aviation. In the past decade alone, multiple crashes, killing thousands of passengers have been reported all over the world. Here’s a list of the major crashes in the past 10 years:

Five Indians are now feared dead in the tragic plane crash.

Sudarshan Bartaula, a spokesperson for Yeti Airlines said that the plane crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport. Bartaula also stated that he cannot confirm if there are any survivors.