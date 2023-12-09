NIA arrests 13 in raids at 44 locations in Karnataka, Maharashtra against terror network

New Delhi: In a big action against terror networks, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today carried out raids at 44 locations across Karnataka and Maharashtra. The raids were carried out in connection to an ISIS terror conspiracy case.

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused persons and their associates, who had pledged to the violent extremist ideology of proscribed terrorist organizations including Al-Qaeda and ISIS and had formed a terrorist gang.

According to reports, the raids started early this morning and are largely being held in Maharashtra. The NIA has arrested 13 people from Pune in connection with the case.

Of the total 44 locations, the NIA sleuths searched one place in Karnataka, two in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, nine in Thane city and one in Bhayander.

The anti-terror agency sleuths raided these locations in close coordination with the police forces of Maharashtra and Karnataka. The terrorist organizations had recruited like-minded youth into their fold besides conducting religious classes to wage violent jihad to establish Islamic rule in India.