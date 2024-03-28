NIA arrests key Bengaluru cafe blast suspect

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the key suspect of the blast that took place at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1.

The accused, identified as Muzammil Shareef, was taken into custody as a co-conspirator after NIA teams conducted operations at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, 5 in Tamil Nadu, and one in Uttar Pradesh.

Probe into the blast, caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), at the quick-service eatery in Brookefield area in the information technology corridor in east Bengaluru that left ten people injured, is being carried out by the NIA.

After taking over the case on March 3, the terror probe agency had previously identified the primary suspect, Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain, who executed the blast. Another alleged conspirator, Abdul Matheen Taha, has also been identified by the agency and is wanted in connection with various other cases. Both individuals remain at large.

As per the NIA, Muzammil Shareef, provided logistical support to the aforementioned accused individuals involved in the incident, which entailed an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion at the cafe.

The raids were conducted on March 17 (Wednesday) which targeted the residences of the three identified suspects, as well as the homes and shops of other persons of interest.

During the searches, various digital devices were confiscated along with a sum of cash.

The prime suspect, donning a cap and mask, discreetly planted a low-intensity bomb concealed within a backpack at a bustling eatery in the Brookefield vicinity near Whitefield. The explosion caused injuries to ten people.