NIA arrests prime suspect in Karni Sena’s chief murder

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a prime suspect in the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi during extensive raids spanning 31 locations across Haryana and Rajasthan.

The arrest is a crucial development in the investigation into the murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

With this fresh arrest, the total number of individuals detained in connection with the chilling daylight shootout at Gogamedi’s residence in Shyam Nagar, Jaipur, has now reached nine. The incident, which occurred on December 5, claimed the lives of Gogamedi and another individual, while two others sustained injuries.

Originally registered by the Rajasthan Police, the case was transferred to the NIA on December 11. The agency’s involvement has brought to light a network of criminals associated with the murder.

The extensive raids led to the discovery of a substantial cache of weapons, including pistols and ammunition, at various locations. Additionally, digital devices such as mobile phones, SIM cards, DVRs, and incriminating documents related to financial transactions were seized.

These findings provide critical leads in the ongoing investigation.