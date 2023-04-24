NIA attaches properties of Hizbul chief Syed Salahudeen’s two sons

Srinagar: In a major offensive against terror commanders operating from Pakistan soil, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached property of the sons of dreaded terrorist, Syed Salahudeen, the self-styled Supreme Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Continuing with their crackdown against jihadis, NIA sleuths today attached properties of Shahid Yusuf and Syed Ahmed Shakeel, located in Soibugh, Budgam and Nursing Garh, Mohalla of Rambagh, Srinagar.

Properties of both Shahid Yusuf and Syed Ahmed Shakeel – who are lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since October 2017 and August 2018 – has been attached under section 33(1) of UA( P) Act.

The duo had been arrested in terror funding case. As per chargesheet both Yousuf and Shakeel had been receiving funds for terror related activities from abroad from the associates of their father and overground workers of Hizbul terror outfit.

In a bid to dismantle the terrorist financing ecosystem operating in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of individuals based in Pakistan and other countries, NIA in November 2011 had launched investigations in terror funding case.

Initially it was special cell of Delhi Police had initially registered a case in January 2011 and the case was subsequently taken over by NIA. Chargesheet as well as supplementary chargesheets were filed against eight accused in the case in 2011 and 2018.