NIA attaches Rajasthan PFI offices used as ‘terror training camps’

Jaipur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached two offices of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Rajasthan, which was being used for organizing terror training camps.

The said offices were located in Jaipur and Kota of Rajasthan, and were attached by the NIA under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, as the ‘proceeds of terrorism’.

According to the news agency ANI, the PFI offices were located at House no. 256, near Punjab National Bank, Moti Dungari Road in Jaipur, and near Arakeen Badi Masjid, Madrasa Furkania, Lalji Ghati Ladpura in Rajasthan’s Kota.

During the investigation of the case registered in September 2022, the central agency reportedly found out that “the office of the PFI situated at Jaipur and Kota were being used by the accused persons and the cadres of the outfit for organizing terror training camps”.

“These trainees, mostly young Muslim boys, were being radicalized and trained in the use of dangerous weapons, such as knives and swords, to attack, assault, and murder by targeting vulnerable points of the body, including the head, neck and chest,” ANI quoted the agency as saying.

The NIA said it is investigating the criminal conspiracy hatched by PFI leaders and cadres in Rajasthan which aims at driving a wedge between different communities in India through radicalisation.

“The banned organization has also been conducting training of gullible Muslim youth in the handling of weapons. They have been raising funds to carry out acts of terror and violence with the ultimate objective of establishing Islamic Rule in India by 2047,” the agency stated further.

Earlier, on March 13, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against Mohammad Ashif alias Asif of Kota and Sadiq Sarraf of Baran in this case.

During investigations, NIA had also frozen 10 bank accounts of the PFI and its members.