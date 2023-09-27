NIA carries multi-state raids to crackdown on gangster-Khalistani nexus

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday detained several suspects during a multi-state crackdown on the terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler nexus, connected with ‘listed terrorist’ Arsh Dalla and many dreaded gangsters. State Police forces provided the necessary support and assistance in the raids.

The NIA said that a total of 53 locations were raided during the day-long operation, which started early this morning. Pistols, ammunition, large numbers of digital devices and incriminating material, were seized during the raids that spanned the six States of Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and the UT of Chandigarh. Besides Dalla, others under the NIA scanner in these raids, were notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Sukha Duneke, Harry Maur, Narender alias Lali, Kala Jatheri, Deepak Tinu.

These were the seventh in the series of such crackdowns launched by NIA following the registration of five cases since August 2022, including the two new cases registered against organised criminal gangs in July 2023. The cases relate to conspiracies of targeted killings, terror funding of pro-Khalistan outfits, extortion, etc by the gangsters, many of whom are lodged in various jails or are operating from various foreign countries, including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Portugal and Australia.

“The focus of today’s raids, aimed at dismantling the terror-gangster-drug smuggler nexus, was on weapon suppliers, financiers and logistics providers associated with various hardcore gangs and their operatives. These gangs are working with drug smugglers and terrorists based out of other countries, including Pakistan, UAE, Canada, Portugal,” said the official.

The NIA investigations have revealed that the conspiracies were being hatched in jails of different states and were being executed by an organised network of operatives based abroad. Notable among such conspiracies were the sensational killing of Maharashtra builder Sanjay Biyani, mining trader Mehal Singh and international Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia in Punjab last year.

“Many of the criminals and gangsters who were earlier leading gangs in India have fled abroad in recent years and are now pursuing their terror and violence related activities from there, as per NIA investigations. These criminals have been engaged in planning and commissioning serious crimes, including contract and revenge killings, in association with criminals lodged in jails across India. These groups have been carrying out targeted killings and raising funds for attacks and other nefarious activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons, hawala and extortions,” the NIA said.