NIA carries multiple raids in 4 states, busts FICN racket

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids on Saturday across four states, uncovering a network involved in the production and circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs).

Fake currency notes worth Rs 6,600 (in denomination of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100) were confiscated along with currency printing paper, printers and digital gadgets.

The NIA action was prompted by a case registered on November 24 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The raids targeted individuals suspected of being part of a larger conspiracy to traffic fake currency notes across borders and promote its circulation in various states of India.

Acting on credible information, NIA teams zeroed in on the premises of key suspects in different states. The suspects included Rahul Tanaji Patil in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district, Shiva Patil in Yavatmal district, Vivek Thakur in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, Mahendar in Karnataka’s Ballari district and Shashi Bhushan in Bihar’s Rohtas district.

The fake currency notes were confiscated from the house of Vivek Thakur. Investigation revealed that he, along with Shiva Patil and others, procured fake currency and printing accessories from neighbouring countries to circulate within India. The printer was seized from Mahendar’s house.

Further probing exposed that Rahul Tanaji Patil was using fraudulently obtained SIM cards to receive payments, promising the supply of fake currency notes.