NIA Court issues NBW against 23 terrorists operating from Pakistan

Srinagar: Tightening noose against terrorists operating from Pakistani soil, National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Jammu has issued non bailable warrants (NBW) against 23 terrorists.

This step has been initiated to get Interpol Notice issued against these terror commanders so that they are taken to task for aiding and abetting terror.

All these 23 terrorists against whom non bailable warrants have been issued hail from Kishtwar district of Jammu.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Mohammad Khalil Poswal told Times Now that all these 23 terrorists are charged with offences under Section120-B/121-A/IPC, 13/18/39/UAPA OF P/S Kishtwar and other police stations of the district.

“While sitting across the border, these terrorists were involved in waging war against India,” said Poswal and added that to destabilise peace in the region they had activated sleeper cells to revive terror and foment trouble in Chenab belt.

Terrorist’s against whom non bailable warrants are issued are: Manzoor Ahmed alias Tahir Inqalabi R/O Dwalher Singpura, Manzoor Ahmed R/O Zalla Chatroo, Ghulam Mohammad Guijar R/O Titwan Gurinal Tehsil Chatroo, Nazir Ahmed alias Shaheen R/O Bag Pura Tehsil Chatroo, Shabir Ahmad alias Junaid R/O Seva Chatroo, Mohammad lqbal Rishi @ Muzamil Ansari S/O. Ab. Rashid R/O. Deller Chatroo, Mohammad Amin Bhat R/O Naryan Chingam, Jamal Din Naik alias Mudasir R/O Sewa Chatroo, Ghulam Hussain Sheikh R/O Sheikpoura Kuchal, Bashir Ahmed Raina & Showkat R/o Raina Mohallah Kuchhal, Abdul Gaffar Malik R/O. Rather Mohalla Kuchaal, Shabair Ahmed R/O Beighpura Singpura, Imtiyaz Ahmed & Tahiq Sadique S/O. ÝAbdul R/O Pehlgam Sigdi, Bashir Ahmed R/O Pehalgam Sigdi, Mogchafi @ Amjad R/O. Sherri, Gh. Nabi Wani @ Majid R/O Sherri Sigdi, Abdul Kareem alias Ismail R/O Kwath Mughal Maidan, Gulabu R/O. Rahalthal Mughal Maidan, Farooq Ahmed Ganie R/O. Tellar Mawah, Mohammad Haneef Sheikh R/O Saterwagan Marwah, Mushtaq Ahmed alias Harrara R/O Sunder Dachhan, Mohammad Ifran Khanday R/O Lower Tander Dachhan & Mohammad Rafiq Khanday alias Khalid R/O. Kursa Sunder Dachhan.

There are intel inputs that these terrorists in connivance with secessionist and separatist elements were once again trying to revive gun violence in Kishtwar and Doda region.

It is pertinent to mention that Kishtwar Police have also initiated the process for confiscating the properties of the terrorists presently putting up in Pakistan.

As per the court order, the copy of which is available with Times Now, investigating officer of Kishtwar Police had sought the indulgence of this court for issuance of non-bailable warrants against the accused terrorists owing allegiance to terror outfits like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Harkat ul Jihadi Islami and Harkat ul Ansar.