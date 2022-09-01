NIA declares Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a Rs 25 lakh reward on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The probe agency said that whosoever will provide information to it about Dawood shall be rewarded.

The NIA has also declared a reward of Rs 20 lakh on Chhota Shakeel and Rs 15 lakh reward on Anis Abrahim, aides of Dawood.

“NIA has declared reward of Rs 15 lakh each on Dawood’s other aides Javed Chikna and Tiger Memon, wanted accused in Mumbai serial blasts,” said an official.

The NIA has said that Dawood is funding terror outfits to carry out terror-related activities across India.

The probe agency said that Dawood is working with LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed, the international terrorist organisations.

In February, the NIA had lodged a fresh case against Dawood.