NIA raids 14 locations in J&K in case linked to terror activities targeting minorities

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Friday conducted searches at several locations in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu in a case related to militant activities by various militant organisations. According to a statement issued by NIA, it conducted searches at 14 locations in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore & Jammu.

The statement reads the case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorists & subversive activities hatched by the cadres and OGWs of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani handlers. “They are involved in carrying out attacks by using cyber-space in J&K, targeting of minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony.”

It reads the case had been Suo-moto registered as RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU on 21.06.2022 by NIA Police Station, Jammu. “During searches, various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices etc. were seized. Further investigation in the case continues,” it reads.

Earlier last week, properties belonging to the Jamaat-e-Islami (JMI) worth Rs 100 crores at about a dozen locations in districts Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kupwara have been seized on Saturday(17 Dec) by DM Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal & Kupwara on the recommendation of SIA J&K.

To choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements & terror networks hostile to India’s sovereignty, the following properties JeI (J&K) have been notified by concerned District Magistrate.