NIA raids in Pak-operated Ghazwa-e-Hind terror module case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted simultaneous raids on Sunday in four states in connection with an ongoing investigation into a Pakistan-operated terror module in Bihar.

According to officials, the raids were part of the probe into the Pakistan-backed Gazwa-e-Hind module case, were held in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, Gir Somnath in Gujarat, Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, and Kozhikode in Kerala.

The probe agency stated that raids revealed links of the suspects, whose premises were searched today, with Pakistan-based handlers. According to officials, these suspects were in contact with their handlers and were involved in propagating radical, anti-India ideas.

The Ghazwa-e-Hind terror module case is an ongoing investigation into an alleged terror module operating in Bihar. The module is suspected of being linked to Pakistan-based terrorist organisations and planning to carry out attacks in India.

The case was initially probed by Bihar Police, who filed an FIR against one Marghoob Ahmad Danish, the admin of the WhatsApp Group ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind,’ created by a Pakistani national identified as Zain.

In July 2022, NIA took over the investigation from Bihar Police, and a chargesheet has already been filed against Marghoob Ahmad Danish by the anti-terror agency.

The NIA probe revealed that the accused, Marghoob, had added many persons from India as well as other countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Yemen, to the WhatsApp group. He also managed similar groups on other platforms like Telegram and BiP Messenger.

Marghoob’s aim, as per NIA’s charges, is to radicalise youth in the name of establishing ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ in India. He was trying to motivate the group members with the ulterior objective of raising sleeper cells for carrying out terrorist activities across India, according to officials.