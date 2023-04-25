NIA raids multiple locations in UP, Bihar, Punjab, Goa against PFI

New Delhi: In a massive crackdown on the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), the NIA on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple Locations across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Goa. The places being searched by the National Investigation Agency include 12 in Bihar, two in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Punjab’s Ludhiana and Goa.

The fresh crackdown against the cadres of the banned outfit comes months after law-enforcement agencies conducted searches against it at 93 locations across 15 states in what officials described as the “largest-ever investigation process till date”.

Following the last year’s pan-India raid by the NIA and ED, the Centre banned the PFI, describing the organisation and its affiliates as an “unlawful association” under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been found to be involved in serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding the constitutional set up of the country, disturbing public order etc. which are prejudicial to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country, the Union Home Ministry said in a statement.

The PFI’s eight associates–Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala — were also placed in the list of the organisations outlawed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), according to a gazette notification.