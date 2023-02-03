NIA receives terror threat letter on on its email, alerts Mumbai and other cities

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has received a terror threat letter on its email. Taking note of the threat letter, Mumbai and other cities have been put on alert.

The threat mail was received on the email ID of NIA, after which different cities of the country have been alerted.

The premier terror probe agency informed the Mumbai Police about the terror threat letter.

Sources said that the e-mailer introduced himself as a Taliban and claimed that this was going to happen on the orders of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the main leader of the Taliban organisation.

After this email, along with other agencies, the Mumbai Police also got involved in the investigation.