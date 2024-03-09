NIA releases new images of Bengaluru cafe blast suspect

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released new images of the suspect in the Bengaluru Cafe blast.

The agency is urging citizens to provide any information regarding the accused to help apprehend him as quickly as possible.

The agency had earlier released a CCTV footage of suspected bomber on its social media platforms. Releasing two clips NIA appealed to the public to help identify him. The agency assured that the identity of those who share any information about the suspect will be kept secret.

The first video, which is 49 seconds long, showed the suspect entering a BMTC bus and taking a seat. He then gets up from the middle seat and walks to the rear of the bus to dodge the CCTV camera. He is later seen lying down on the backseat and getting off the bus.

Meanwhile, the Rameshwaram Cafe, located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, welcomed customers once again on Saturday morning, nearly a week after an explosion caused injuries to at least ten individuals. The incident occurred on March 1st in the Whitefield area of Bengaluru.

Despite the recent adversity, the renowned cafe reopened its doors to the public amidst heightened security measures. Customers eagerly lined up outside the establishment for their chance to enter.

Prior to commencing operations, the cafe’s co-founder, Raghavendra Rao, and the entire staff gathered to participate in the singing of the National Anthem.