Nine Dead in Maharashtra’s Solar Explosive Company blast

Nagpur: At least nine people have reportedly died and several others injured after a massive blast in a Solar Explosive Company in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Sunday. The explosive company is located in the Bazargaon village of Nagpur.

According to officials, a total of 12 workers were present inside the unit of the solar company when the blast took place. The explosion occurred at a cast booster plant of the firm. Those injured in the blast have been rushed to hospital for treatment. However, some of them are said to be in critical condition.

“Nine people died after there was a blast in the Solar Explosive Company in Bazargaon village of Nagpur. This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company,” Harsh Poddar, SP Nagpur Rural, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to reports, several others are believed to be trapped inside the solar company and all efforts are being made to rescue them. A police team was rushed to the blast site immediately after receiving information about the incident.

Senior General Manager at Solar Explosive Company, Ashish Srivastava said, “The incident was reported around 9 am…Nine people have died…All the workmen have been evacuated. The authorities are looking into the matter…”

A rescue operation is being carried out by the Nagpur district administration and the police at the moment.

What caused the blast at the solar explosive company is yet to be ascertained. Shortly after the blast, a large number of people gathered outside the solar company.

Expressing grief over the incident, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, “It is very unfortunate that 9 people including 6 women died in the explosion at Solar Industries in Nagpur. It is a company that manufactures drones and explosives for the defence forces. Nagpur Collector and Superintendent of Police are in constant touch and the IG, SP, and Collector are at the spot. The state government will give assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kins of those who died in this incident.”