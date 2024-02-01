Nirmala Sitharaman predicts BJP’s return in 2024 polls in Budget speech

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the much-anticipated Interim Budget 2024 on Thursday, infused with optimism and a forward-looking vision.

With unwavering confidence, she articulated her belief that the Narendra Modi-led BJP, buoyed by its commendable policies and governmental endeavours, is poised for a historic third consecutive term in power.

Addressing the august Lok Sabha, Sitharaman encapsulated the spirit of a nation brimming with youthful aspirations and unwavering faith in its trajectory. “Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present and hope and confidence for a bright future. We expect that our government based on its stupendous work will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate,” she declared, setting the tone for a budgetary discourse underlined by progress and inclusivity.

Govt’s Proactive Measures Tackle Poverty Highlighting the government’s transformative role, Sitharaman underscored its pivotal role in uplifting 25 crore individuals from multidimensional poverty over the past decade. Emphasizing continuity and progress, she reiterated the government’s commitment to the principles of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas,” signaling a steadfast resolve towards inclusive growth.

FM Sitharaman further said that the ”government will present a detailed roadmap for its pursuit of Viksit Bharat in the full budget in July.”

PM Chairs Meeting Ahead of Budget Unveiling Before the momentous budgetary unveiling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Union Cabinet in granting its seal of approval to the Interim Budget 2024. The meticulous deliberations underscored the government’s dedication to fiscal prudence and strategic planning, setting the stage for a landmark budget presentation.

With the Interim Budget 2024, Finance Minister Sitharaman etched her name in history, marking her sixth budgetary presentation during the Modi government’s tenure. As the final budgetary endeavour in the current term, it stands as a testament to her astute stewardship and unwavering commitment to the nation’s economic well-being.

The commencement of the Budget Session witnessed President Droupadi Murmu’s stirring address to a joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, heralding the onset of parliamentary deliberations. Against this backdrop of democratic fervour, Sitharaman’s budgetary pronouncements acquire added significance, setting the stage for constructive discourse and deliberation.