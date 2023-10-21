Nishikant Dubey moves Lokpal, seeks probe against Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: After accusing Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra of “asking questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts” from a businessman, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has now sought action against her.

On Saturday, he moved to Lokpal, an anti-corruption authority, seeking action against Moitra in the cash-for-query row. “Filed a complaint with Lokpal today. Only Lokpal looks after the corruption of MPs and Ministers, CBI is its medium,” he said in an X post in Hindi.

Nishikant Dubey had earlier urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to constitute an “inquiry committee” to look into the charges against her. He also sought her immediate suspension from the House.

Reacting to the charges levelled by Dubey against her, she termed them “defamatory, false, baseless and not supported by even a shred of evidence”.

In his letter to the Speaker, Dubey said 50 of 61 questions Moitra asked in Parliament till recently were focused on the Adani Group. “There is not an iota of doubt about a criminal conspiracy hatched by Mahua Moitra to garner and protect the business interests of a businessman — Darshan Hiranandani — by asking Parliamentary questions, which is reminiscent of ‘Cash for Query’ episode of December 12, 2005,” his letter read.

In response, Mahua Moitra sent a legal notice to Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai over the “defamatory” allegations. She accused Dubey and Dehadrai of attacking her reputation and goodwill to “extract a personal and political vendetta”.