Nitish dreams about occupying PM’s chair every 3 years, BJP door shut forever for him: Amit Shah

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a stinging attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shut its door forever for the Janata Dal (United) leader.

While speaking to the media in West Champaran district, Shah took a dig at Kumar saying that Nitish Kumar dreams about occupying the prime minister’s post every three years and thus resorts to ‘paltimar’ tactics.

Referring to JD(U) breaking ties with the BJP in 2022 and joining hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress to form the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, Amit Shah categorically said, “We have now decided never to open our doors for Nitish Kumar in BJP”.

Coming down hard on Nitish Kumar, Shah said the JD(U) leader always speaks against ‘Jungle Raj’, but now he is “sitting on the lap of its progenitor”.

Shah expressed confidence in BJP winning absolute majority in next Bihar Assembly election.

“I urge the people of the state to bring in BJP and throw out those who brought Jungle Raj,” Shah was quoted by IANS as saying.

Further lambasting Kumar for breaking ties with the saffron party and joining hands with the RJD, Shah stressed said that BJP had emerged single largest party in 2020 Bihar polls, but it still kept its promise and gave the chief minister’s chair to Nitish Kumar.

Taking aim at the JD(U) leader, the senior BJP leader said, Kumar should reeval the date of offering the Bihar CM post to Tejashwi Yadav. He claimed that Kumar had promised Lalu Prasad Yadav to make Tejashwi as the CM.

“If Tejashwi Yadav becomes the chief minister, there would be complete Jungle Raj,” Shah said.