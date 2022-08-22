Nitish Kumar not CM material, how could he become PM material, says Giriraj Singh

Patna: BJP leaders continued to target Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the formation of a new government with Union Minister Giriraj Singh claiming that he failed to make himself “CM material”, so how could he become “PM material”.

“Nitish Kumar is one leader of the country who became Chief Minister 8 times but he failed to form the government with his own party. He always takes support of other parties to form the government in Bihar and he becomes the Chief Minister,” Singh, who was in Gopalganj for a public event, said.

“Last time, when he left the Mahagathbandhan and came into the NDA, we had the option of either going for a poll or giving support to him. We had chosen the latter. This time, he is wanting to become PM candidate like he was projected as the PM candidate in 2010. Hence, the leaders of his party and RJD are projecting him as the PM candidate of opposition,” he added.

Giriraj Singh’s comments came after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Nitish Kumar could be a PM candidate for the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, as he has all the ability a PM candidate needs and his political and personal image is very clean.

In response, JD-U national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said: “We have already made it clear that Nitish Kumar is not a PM candidate. He has all the abilities of a Prime Ministerial candidate but he is not in the race. I am saying what Tejashwi had said. He has all the ability but as a national president of the party, I again say that Nitish Kumar is not a PM candidate. The Chief Minister has also made it clear that he is not a PM candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.”