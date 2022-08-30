Nitish Kumar protecting criminals in Bihar: BJP

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader is protecting the criminals and corrupt individuals.

“The moral of the criminals are high at the moment only because a corrupt government is protecting them. Nitish Kumar claimed zero tolerance on corruption and criminals. Due to his over ambition, he has taken Bihar to a stage where it started in 2005,” Vijay Kumar Sinha, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly said, adding the government is protecting corrupt persons and criminals of ruling parties.

“Nitish Kumar never came into the role of opposition. Hence, he does not see the anarchy in the state. He is unable to control Bihar at the moment and is dreaming about the country,” Sinha said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC Samrat Chaudhary said that Tejashwi Yadav is giving statements like a goon.

Reacting on these remarks, Ejaz Ahmed, the spokesperson of RJD, said: “BJP leaders are leveling baseless allegations on Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. Their own leaders such as Vinay Bihari, MLA of Lauriya was involved in an incident of firing in the air on August 26. That incident was in public domain and an FIR under arms act was also registered against him in West Champaran district. BJP MLC Devesh Kumar was involved in liquor violation. He was found in a drunken state a month ago and now blaming ‘Mahagathbandhan’ leaders.”