Nitish makes bizarre statement in assembly by giving ‘sex gyan’

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again made a bizarre statement inside the assembly while talking on the issue of birth control and population control.

While some MLAs were seen laughing at his statement, the opposition BJP termed it ‘B-grade’ remark and asked the Chief Minister to step down. The BJP termed the CM ill and said that an ill person has no right to occupy the top post.

Speaking in the Bihar assembly, CM Kumar was emphasising on sex education for girls while saying that men would indulge in sexual relations after marriage but it’s up to the girl to not get pregnant.

However, the BJP was quick to slam the CM. “Wouldn’t have seen a vulgar politician like Nitish Kumar in Indian politics… worm of an adult B-grade film has entered his brain… There should be a ban on his double-meaning dialogues in public,” said the Bihar BJP.

However, soon after the outrage, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav clarified that CM Kumar’s statement was taken out of context.

“It is wrong if someone misinterprets it. The statement of the CM was regarding sex education. People are hesitant whenever the topic of sex education is discussed. This is now taught in schools. Science and biology are taught in schools….He said what should be done practically to stop the increase in population… This should not be taken in a wrong manner. It should be taken as a sex education…” said Tejashwi Yadav.

Reacting to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s statement, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma demanded an apology from the CM. “NCW on behalf of every woman in this country demand an immediate and unequivocal apology from CM Nitish Kumar. His crass remarks in the Vidhan Parishad are an affront to the dignity and respect that every woman deserves.

Such derogatory and cheap language used during his speech is a dark stain on our society. If a leader can make such comments so openly in a democracy, one can only imagine the horror the state must be enduring under his leadership. We stand firm against such behaviour and call for accountability,” said Sharma.