‘No ceasefire’ in war against Hamas, reiterates Israeli PM

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have declared there will be “no ceasefire” as their unrelenting pursuit of Hamas continues, now encircling Gaza City. This comes as the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its twenty-eighth day, resulting in a staggering death toll exceeding 9,000.

Israel’s military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, confirmed, “We’re at the height of the battle. We’ve had impressive successes and have passed the outskirts of Gaza City. We are advancing.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized, “This is a war of self-defence after being attacked brutally. On October 7, Israel declared war against Hamas. Our goal in this war is to eliminate Hamas control and Hamas terrorism from the Gaza Strip.” The elimination of Hamas, he stated, is now a matter of survival.

On the country’s ongoing war with Hamas, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lior Haiat has said that this is a war of self-defence after being attacked brutally. Haiat said that Israel’s goal in this war is to eliminate Hamas control and Hamas terrorism from the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) issued a stern warning to Hezbollah, indicating their readiness to respond with actions in the face of any escalation at the northern border. This statement follows the recent attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7. The IDF is highly prepared for any potential escalation.

On the other hand, the Hamas’s military wing has issued a menacing warning, threatening that Gaza will become a “curse” for Israel, with invading soldiers returning “in black bags.” Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, emphasized, “Gaza will be the curse of history for Israel.”

Meanwhile, Israel has announced its decision to sever all contact with Gaza and return Gazans working within Israel to the besieged Palestinian territory. This decision comes after nearly four weeks of strikes on Hamas targets in response to a deadly cross-border attack. The Israeli security cabinet declared, “Israel is severing all contact with Gaza. There will be no more Palestinian workers from Gaza.” Those Gazans who were working in Israel at the start of the conflict will be sent back to Gaza. Before the conflict erupted, Israel had issued work permits to approximately 18,500 Gazans.