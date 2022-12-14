No coercive action against CBI officials: Calcutta HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court directed police not to take any coercive action against officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) mentioned in the West Bengal Police’s FIR in the unnatural death of Lalon Sheikh, the main accused in the Birbhum massacre.

However, the Crime Investigation Department, or CID, can carry out their investigation, the court said.

A second autopsy should be done at the AIIMS in Bengal’s Kalyani at the earliest, the court added.

The FIR filed and drafted by the West Bengal Police is suspicious, with sources saying that the FIR mentions CBI officers who are not even probing the case.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sushant Bhattacharya and Inspector Swarup De have nothing to do with the case and yet have been named in the FIR. The two had arrested Anubrata Mondal in the teachers’ recruitment scam.

The court also said that the case should have been videographed.

Lalon Sheikh, accused in the March 21 massacre at Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, died in the custody of the CBI on December 12.

The accused was initially brought to the CBI’s temporary camp in Birbhum’s Rampurhat, after which the court remanded him to the CBI’s custody for further interrogation.