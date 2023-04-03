No corrupt person should be spared, it is country’s desire: PM Modi to CBI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and called the premier investigating agency the “brand for truth and justice”.

PM Modi said that the CBI, which was established in 1963, has imbibed a sense of deep faith among the people towards it through its functioning, efficiency and capabilities.

Building a developed India is not possible without professional and efficient institutions and the CBI, therefore, has a huge responsibility, he said.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister termed corruption the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice.

“Corruption is the biggest enemy of talent and this is the reason why nepotism and familism keep flourishing,” PM Modi said.

CBI’s key responsibility, he said, is to free India from corruption.

“No corrupt person should be spared… This is the desire of the country and its citizens,” he added.

He also stated that the CBI has built its image as a multidimensional and multidisciplinary investigation agency.

“From bank frauds to crimes related to wildlife, the scope of CBI has widened a lot,” he said.

The government, he said, had started action against black money and benami property on mission mode.

“Besides the corrupt, we are fighting causes of corruption,” Modi said

Even today, when a case remains unsolved, there are demands it should be handed over to the CBI, he said.

The CBI, the prime minister asserted, has given faith to people through its work and techniques.