‘No decision as of now’, says Law Minister on implementation of Uniform Civil Code

New Delhi: No decision has been taken as of now on the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the country, the Central government told Rajya Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Centre had requested the 21st Law Commission of India to undertake examination of various issues relating to UCC and to make recommendations thereon but the term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018.

“As per the info received from Law Commission, the matter related to UCC may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission for its consideration. Therefore, no decision on the implementation of Uniform Civil Code has been taken as of now,” Rijiju said.

The implementation Uniform Civil Code was one of the poll promises by the ruling BJP during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Several BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh and Assam, have backed USS and are also contemplating implementing it.

The Centre had earlier filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court pushing for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the country saying that different religions cannot follow different rules adding the power to make laws is exclusive to the legislature.

The UCC provides for the formulation of one law applicable to all religions in matters related to marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. Article 44, which is part of the Directive Principles of State Policy of the Indian Constitution, says: “The State shall endeavor to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.”