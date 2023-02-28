No relief for Manish Sisodia as SC refuses to interfere with remand order

New Delhi: In a setback for Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Supreme Court granted him no relief while hearing plea challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi excise policy scam case. The Court has directed him to approach the Delhi High Court.

The apex court refused to interfere with the remand order. “Petitioner has efficacious alternate remedies under CRPC. We are not inclined to entertain at this stage,” the court said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will move move the Delhi High Court, as directed by the Supreme Court.

Hearing the case, CJI Chandrachud said, “Why should we entertain this? You have a full remedy open. Why don’t you move Delhi High Court?”

Appearing for Sisodia, lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “How is it being called “non-cooperative” “evasive” when I appeared whenever I was called ? If someone is not willing to say something you want to hear, that is no ground for remand. I cooperated whenever I was called.”

CJI Chandrachud replied, “Just because any incident happened in Delhi, it doesn’t mean you have to come running here directly. There are other forums. There is a set hierarchy.”

Manish Sisodia, who was arrested on Sunday after a 8-hour-long questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), had moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest. He was arrested under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 477 A (intent to defraud) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On February 27, the Rouse Avenue Court remanded Manish Sisodia to CBI custody till March 4 in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

CBI had said that Sisodia was arrested after he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. The probe agency had sought a 5-day custody.

The CBI had previously called Manish Sisodia for questioning on February 19. He, however, sought a week’s time for making Delhi Budget. The CBI agreed to his request.

Manish Sisodia faces corruption allegations in bringing a new liquor sale policy in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had ordered a CBI probe into the Delhi excise policy case last year. The Delhi government reverted to the old liquor policy and blamed the Lieutenant Governor for loss of revenue worth crores of rupees.