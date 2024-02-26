No stay on Sheikh Shajahan’s arrest, says Calcutta HC

New Delhi: The Calcutta High Court stated on Monday that there are no stay orders on the Sandeshkhali cases and ordered the addition of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan to the Sandeshkhali case.

The court clarified that there are no stays on the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan. Justice of the High Court asked to issue a notice in the case and stated, “There is no reason not to arrest him.”

“Public notice shall be given in this case. There is no stay order in Sandeshkhali cases. There is no reason to not arrest him,” the Court said.

Amid tensions over the Sandeshkhali incident, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday said that the Governor’s job is to see when the elected government takes action within the rule of law. If that is not done, then the governor will intervene.

“As we know from the newspaper reports, the Police came there, ministers went there, and petitions were received. From what I understand from the newspapers, more than 800 petitions have been received. The process has started, women have come forward, they have started asserting themselves; and now there will be a change…Generals may not fight, they make others fight. The Governor’s job is to see when the elected government takes action within the rule of law. If that is not done, then the Governor will intervene,” he said.

Terming the decision by the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice on Sheikh Shahjahan, as momentous, the Governor added, there is no excuse for not arresting Sheikh Shahjahan and he will be arrested.

“That is a momentous statement or a decision given by the high court, which means the culprit has to be arrested, there is no excuse for not arresting him, he will be arrested; he should be arrested,” he said.

In Sandeshkhali violence, a poultry farm, houses, and offices were vandalised and set on fire. CPIM’s ex-MLA Nirapada Sardar and BJP’s leader Vikas Singh were arrested in the suo moto case filed by the police.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of “land-grab and sexual assault” under coercion. Shahjahan continues to evade arrest, with both state police and central agencies unable to trace him.