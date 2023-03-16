Nobel Prize panel member hails PM Modi’s stand on Ukraine war

New Delhi: Asle Toje, Deputy leader of the Nobel Prize Committee on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his positive intervention in Russia-Ukraine war. He also hailed India and said that the world listens when the country speaks.

“Prime Minister Modi has intervened on a positive note in the Ukraine crisis warning Russia against using nuclear weapons and I am obviously very happy to see that. I think every country in the world should give this message and it is all the more important when it comes from a powerful country like India,” he said.

He added, “Modi has been the Prime Minister for some years now and is one of the elder statesmen of this world. I think that credibility, and it is interesting to see that India has in record time gone from being a developing country to becoming one of the primary economies of this world. It is taken more seriously and when India speaks, it tends to be with a friendly voice and without threats.”

He also noted how India didn’t speak in a loud voice, didn’t threaten anybody, they just made their position known in a friendly manner. Toje added, “We need more of that in International politics.”

Asle Toje is a foreign policy scholar and member of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee. He made the remarks while he is on his India tour. Addressing the media, he also said that India is destined to be a superpower, adding that PM Modi is the most trusted leader for stopping war and only he can establish peace.