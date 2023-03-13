Now a Congress leader calls for finishing Modi to save India

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader and party’s Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has sparked a controversy by saying that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is finished then India will be saved from industrialists like Gautam Adani.

Randhawa made these remarks while addressing a gathering of party workers in poll-bound Rajasthan during which he asked them to ‘defeat’ PM Modi if they want to get rid of industrialists like Gautam Adani.

The Congress leader was addressing a protest meeting in Jaipur against the BJP government at the Centre for not agreeing to form a joint parliamentary committee to look into the allegations made by the US firm Hindenburg against the Adani Group.

“Modi is destroying the country and the BJP at the Centre is selling the nation, so our fight is not with Adani but directly with the BJP,” he said. “Everyone is talking about Adani while they should be talking about Modi. His defeat is important to remove Adani,” Randhawa told the Congress workers.

Randhawa further said, “PM Modi has brought the East India Company in the form of Adani. Today, businessmen like Adani are deciding the country’s policy, not the prime minister.” US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research has accused the Adani Group of fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation. The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations.

The Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding the Centre to form a joint parliamentary committee to look into the Adani issue. Randhawa also urged the party’s women workers to work towards strengthening the Congress. He said, “We have to work for the Congress (as a whole), we don’t have to work for any individual. Congress does not run in the name of anyone.”

Demanding an inquiry into the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, Randhawa claimed, “Till date, it is not known how the jawans were martyred.”

The Congress, meanwhile, held several protests across the country over the Adani-Hindenburg issue on Monday.