Now CBI questions Manish Sisodia’s PA Davender Sharma

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s private secretary Davender Sharma to probe the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy scam case. This comes just a week after the Central probe agency arrested Sisodia citing ‘evasive replied’ by the AAP leader during questioning as the reason.

It is being alleged that Davender Sharma got a sim card and phone for Manish Sisodia. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had also questioned Sharma to probe money laundering in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Earlier, Davender Sharma had condemned Manish Sisodia’s arrest and said, “locks of the jail will be broken and Manish Sisodia will walk free.” In November, the Enforcement Directorate questioned Sharman for 10 hours.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today questioned and recorded the statement of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as part of its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the excise policy matter. The AAP leader was questioned in Tihar Jail, where he is lodged after his arrest by the CBI on February 26.

The ED investigators reached the Jail to record the statement of Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED obtained the court’s permission to question the 51-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who till recently was the deputy CM of Delhi, in the cell number 1 of the jail for three days.

The federal probe agency also made a fresh arrest in this case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai on Monday evening. He is an accused in the case and allegedly represented Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in a company.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court had yesterday sent him to judicial custody till March 20.