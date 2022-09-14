Now EOW summons Nora Fatehi in Rs 200 cr extortion case

New Delhi: After grilling actress Jacqueline Fernandez for over eight hours on Wednesday, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has again summoned Bollywood personality Nora Fatehi for questioning at 11 am on Thursday in connection with the ongoing probe into the Rs 200 crore extortion-cum-cheating case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is presently lodged in jail.

Nora was earlier grilled by the EOW in connection with the same case in the first week of September.

On Wednesday, Jacqueline reached the EOW office here at around 11 am and her grilling went on till about 8 pm.

According to sources, after grilling Nora on Thursday, the police will decide when to summon Jacqueline again.

On Wednesday, Jacqueline was confronted with another accused in the case, Pinky Irani.

Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar.

In April last year, Chandrashekhar was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader, among others.