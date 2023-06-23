‘Now I am completely fit and will fix the BJP’: Lalu Yadav

New Delhi: As several like-minded opposition parties on Friday attended their first meeting here, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav complained that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had not listened to his advice of getting married and asked him to do so soon. “Now I am completely fit and will fix the BJP and Narendra Modi.

The meeting that took place today where all leaders have kept their views and it has been decided that next meeting will take place in Shimla and there we will discuss how to take it forward,” he said at a press conference here.

Lalu Prasad urged every party to stay united and said people of the country used to say that they (opposition parties) have got the votes but don`t fight unitedly and the vote gets divided, thus helping the BJP and the RSS to win.

He also said that now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no more the leader of the country. “He is distributing sandal wood in US, which had denied him visa after Gujarat riots and US also advised its citizens to not visit India,” he said taking a dig at Modi.

Highlighting the politics of divisiness and inflation, the RJD supremo said that the country is on the verge of breaking and “now I don`t go to buy vegetable, but got to know that ladyfingers are now being sold at Rs 60 per kg”.

Hitting out at the BJP, Lalu Prasad said, “They by taking the name of Lord Hanuman ji fought elections. The Hanuman ji was on the side of Rahul Gandhi`s Congress in Karnataka and it won there. Now Hanumanji has come with us.” He said that the BJP is going to lose and they will lose badly.

He also praised Rahul Gandhi for holding the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tamil Nadu`s Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir`s Srinagar. “Rahul Gandhi has come. He has done a lot of good work and also did Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also did good work in Parliament by raising the Adani issue,” he said.

“You didn`t pay heed to our advice and didn`t get married yet. Rahul Gandhi should have married and still time has not passed. Get married and we all will attend that. Take my advice, get married, your mummy used to tell me that you don’t listen to her on marriage,” he added.