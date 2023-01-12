Nupur Sharma gets license to carry gun following death threats

New Delhi: Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who came under sharp criticism over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad last year, has received a license to carry guns. Sharma earlier alleged that she had received several death threats over her statement.

Sharma drew huge backlash over her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate last year.

According to officials, the suspended BJP leader was given the license by Delhi Police for self-protection after she requested it.

Nupur Sharma’s remark against the Prophet during a TV debate led to massive protests across the country and also invited widespread condemnation from many Gulf countries, including the UAE, Afghanistan and Qatar.

Following the backlash, the BJP suspended her from the party. The party also issued a statement saying that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.

Last year, the Supreme Court came down heavily on Sharma, saying her “loose tongue” has “set the entire country on fire” and that she is “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country”.

Sharma had earlier alleged she and her family were receiving rape and death threats after the video clip of the TV debate went viral on social media.

“I am getting continuous death and beheading threats against my family and myself. I’m being bombarded with rape, death and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father & myself. I’ve communicated same to Delhi Police,” Sharma had said in a tweet.

In June last year, the Delhi Police had also provided security to the suspended BJP leader after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks.