Odisha police nabs Kashmiri man Impersonating as PMO official

New Delhi: A 37-year-old Kashmiri man was arrested by Odisha Police on charges of defrauding individuals by impersonating an official in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and an Army doctor.

The accused, who is alleged to have links to people in Pakistan, had married six to seven women from various parts of India, STF IG JN Pankaj said.

The arrest, made in the Jajpur district of Odisha, was the result of a tip-off received by the Odisha Police Special Task Force. The accused has been identified as Sayed Ishaan Bukhari alias Ishaan Bukhari alias Dr Ishaan Bukhari.

According to STF Inspector General JN Pankaj, the accused, who reportedly has connections with individuals in Pakistan and suspicious elements in Kerala, has a history of marrying multiple women across different states in India.

“The accused was found to be impersonating a neuro specialist, an Army doctor, an officer in PMO, a close associate of high-ranking NIA officials and others,” Pankaj was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

During the arrest, the Odisha Police Special Task Force seized numerous forged documents, including medical degree certificates issued by prestigious institutions such as Cornel University in the USA and the Canadian Health Services Institute. Additionally, the police discovered a cache of fake affidavits, bonds, ATM cards, blank cheques, Aadhaar cards, and visiting cards in the possession of the accused, who hails from Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the extent of the accused’s activities, STF Inspector General JN Pankaj said, “It was also found that the accused has married at least six to seven women from various parts of India including Kashmir, UP, Maharashtra and Odisha.”

The accused, posing as a doctor with purported international degrees, also engaged in romantic relationships with multiple women.

Further investigations revealed that the accused is wanted by the Kashmir Police in connection with a case of cheating and forgery, with a non-bailable warrant pending against him.

Addressing concerns about the accused’s potential links to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pankaj stated that no such connections were found during the investigation.

He added that a joint team comprising police from Punjab, Kashmir, and Odisha would conduct further interrogations to unravel the full extent of the accused’s activities.