One naxalite killed in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli encounter

Gadchiroli: An encounter broke out between police and Naxalites in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli on Saturday. One Naxalite was neutralised in the gunfight. The police received intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the area.

“There was input that a large congregation of Naxals is present near Todgatta to intimidate villagers, and they were planning large-scale ambushes and attacks on police parties,” the Gadchiroli Police said.

The operation was carried out by the police party comprising C60 commandoes. The security forces cordoned off the entire area. The police seized weapons from the encounter site.