Our govt’s focus is solely on ‘development’ and ‘not vote-bank politics’: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the previous governments in Karnataka and said that they were indulged in vote-bank politics and did not pay heed to basic infrastructure like electricity, roadways and water.

After laying the foundation stone and launching various developmental projects in poll-bound Karnataka, Modi said that the present government’s focus is “solely on development and not vote-bank politics”.

Citing the example of Yadgir in North Karnataka, he said lamented the backwardness that prevailed in the region on the path of development.

“Even though the region had the capability, the past governments had absolved themselves just by declaring Yadgir and other such districts as backward,” PM Modi said.

“Even if one district in the country lags behind on the parameters of development, the country cannot become developed,” he added.

He noted that it was the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government that addressed the most backward regions on priority and initiated the hundred aspirational villages campaign including Yadgir.

The Prime Minister emphasised on the “good governance and development” in these regions and said that Yadgir has vaccinated 100 percent of children, the number of malnourished children has gone down significantly, all villages of the district are connected via roads and availability of common service centres in gram panchayat to provide digital services.

“Be it education, health or connectivity, Yadgir has been among the top 10 performers of the aspirational districts programme,” he said.

PM Modi also underlined the importance of water security for the development of 21st-century India and said that it stands at par with border, coastal and internal security.

“Double engine government is working with an approach of felicitation and consolidation,” he said and informed that out of the 99 irrigation schemes that were lying pending in 2014, 50 have already been completed and schemes have been expanded.