Pak-based Khalistani terrorists used Bishnoi gang to attack govt establishments

New Delhi: The NIA has claimed in its charge sheet that Pakistan-based terrorists were using the shooters of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to carry out attacks on Indian government establishments, especially in Punjab.

The charge sheet states that Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, a Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist of BKI, started employing Bishnoi’s shooters for carrying out assassinations and attacks on security establishments. The main reason behind employing Bishnoi’s shooters was that his syndicate was one of the most feared terror groups in North India, with approximately 700 associates, of which around 300 were from Punjab.

“The targets were decided by Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and were conveyed to gangsters who were either lodged in jail or outside. These gangsters then were assigned the targets to different shooters, including Lawrence Bishnoi’s aides Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar and Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, who had fled to Canada and are currently operating from there. They started working for Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, a BKI terrorist,” the charge sheet said.

Deepak Surakhpur and Divyanshu, associates of Bishnoi, attacked the Intelligence Headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali with RPG on Rinda’s directions. The said attackers were also instructed by accused Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to kill one Rana Kandhowalia prior to the attack on the Intelligence Headquarters (Punjab Police). Both of them had committed numerous crimes on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates.

The investigation revealed that Goldy Brar left home in 2012-13, moved to Chandigarh for studies, and later went to Canada. Goldy Brar joined the Student Organisation of Punjab University (SOPU) and eventually became its president. During his time at the university, he got involved in criminal activities. Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi developed close links with Rinda and Landa of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Rinda operates from Pakistan, while Landa operates from Canada.

“Investigation established that Goldy Brar, along with Landa, is operating from Canada, while Rinda is operating from Pakistan. Lawrence Bishnoi, along with his brothers Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi and other associates, operates as a terror-gangster syndicate, assisting Rinda and Landa in terrorist activities by providing extorted money and shooters for executing targeted killings,” read the charge sheet.

The investigation established that the killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Kumar in Kotkapura on November 10, 2022, was planned by Goldy Brar and executed by the shooters of Kala Jatheri. In 2022, after the killing of Pradeep Kumar, Goldy Brar, in association with Lawrence Bishnoi, Rinda, and Landa, threatened five other Dera Sacha Sauda followers.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed its charge sheet last week in the Special NIA court here.